9495 BLIND PASS ROAD

WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT CONDO vacation rental in luxury gated waterfront community YACHT & TENNIS CLUB OF ST PETE BEACH, just steps from the crystal sands of our award winning beaches. AVAILABLE JAN/FEB/MAR/APR 2021 ONLY. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. MINIMUM 3 MONTHS RENTAL. Community offers large heated waterfront pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, 7 HarTru tennis courts with part time tennis pro on staff, newly remodeled clubhouse to enjoy community activities or watch the game on big screen, outdoor waterfront barbecue area and close to local shops, restaurants, night life and public transportation. Enjoy sweeping views of the Gulf and Intracoastal from this 8th floor end unit with walls of class in the main living area.