Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

9495 BLIND PASS ROAD

9495 Blind Pass Road · (727) 348-3888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9495 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT CONDO vacation rental in luxury gated waterfront community YACHT & TENNIS CLUB OF ST PETE BEACH, just steps from the crystal sands of our award winning beaches. AVAILABLE JAN/FEB/MAR/APR 2021 ONLY. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. MINIMUM 3 MONTHS RENTAL. Community offers large heated waterfront pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, 7 HarTru tennis courts with part time tennis pro on staff, newly remodeled clubhouse to enjoy community activities or watch the game on big screen, outdoor waterfront barbecue area and close to local shops, restaurants, night life and public transportation. Enjoy sweeping views of the Gulf and Intracoastal from this 8th floor end unit with walls of class in the main living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD have any available units?
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD have?
Some of 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD has a pool.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
