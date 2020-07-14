All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Location

9425 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
WATERFRONT 2/2 CONDO in premier gated luxury community St Pete Beach Yacht & Tennis Club. Fabulous amenities including huge waterfront heated pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center with water views to enjoy your workout, tennis and pickle ball courts, marina, sauna, barbecue grills - the list goes on. Steps from the renowned area beaches and you will also find several local restaurants in the immediate area along with public transportation. This unit is FURNISHED and updated, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, king size bed in master and two double beds in the large guest bedroom. Relax on the balcony after a hard day at the beach, and enjoy views of the intracoastal, pond, fountain and pool SEEKING ANNUAL LEASE - NO PETS/NO SMOKING please. This is a great quality-rental in a terrific location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD have any available units?
9425 BLIND PASS ROAD has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD have?
Some of 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9425 BLIND PASS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD has a pool.
Does 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9425 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
