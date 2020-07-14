9425 BLIND PASS ROAD

Amenities

WATERFRONT 2/2 CONDO in premier gated luxury community St Pete Beach Yacht & Tennis Club. Fabulous amenities including huge waterfront heated pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center with water views to enjoy your workout, tennis and pickle ball courts, marina, sauna, barbecue grills - the list goes on. Steps from the renowned area beaches and you will also find several local restaurants in the immediate area along with public transportation. This unit is FURNISHED and updated, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, king size bed in master and two double beds in the large guest bedroom. Relax on the balcony after a hard day at the beach, and enjoy views of the intracoastal, pond, fountain and pool SEEKING ANNUAL LEASE - NO PETS/NO SMOKING please. This is a great quality-rental in a terrific location.