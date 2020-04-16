Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
8500 BLIND PASS ROAD
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:40 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8500 BLIND PASS ROAD
8500 Blind Pass Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
8500 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 2nd floor corner unit. Great new cabinets and appliances, carpet and paint. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a screened balcony. you must come see this apartment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD have any available units?
8500 BLIND PASS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Pete Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD have?
Some of 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8500 BLIND PASS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach
.
Does 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD have a pool?
No, 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8500 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
