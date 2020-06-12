7100 SUNSET WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room tennis court

DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant. Envoy Point is a gated beach community with 24/7 guard, 2 Heated Pools (occupants can use both), Gym, Tennis Court & 2 Clubhouses. Plenty of parking. Amazing location, short walking distance to multiple Beach Restaurants and bars, live music, shopping and Corey Ave Sunday Markets. Short drive to downtown St. Petersburg, museums, malls & movie theaters.