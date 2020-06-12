All apartments in St. Pete Beach
7100 SUNSET WAY
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

7100 SUNSET WAY

7100 Sunset Way · (727) 800-5906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant. Envoy Point is a gated beach community with 24/7 guard, 2 Heated Pools (occupants can use both), Gym, Tennis Court & 2 Clubhouses. Plenty of parking. Amazing location, short walking distance to multiple Beach Restaurants and bars, live music, shopping and Corey Ave Sunday Markets. Short drive to downtown St. Petersburg, museums, malls & movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 SUNSET WAY have any available units?
7100 SUNSET WAY has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7100 SUNSET WAY have?
Some of 7100 SUNSET WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 SUNSET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7100 SUNSET WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 SUNSET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7100 SUNSET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 7100 SUNSET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7100 SUNSET WAY does offer parking.
Does 7100 SUNSET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7100 SUNSET WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 SUNSET WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7100 SUNSET WAY has a pool.
Does 7100 SUNSET WAY have accessible units?
No, 7100 SUNSET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 SUNSET WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 SUNSET WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 SUNSET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 SUNSET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
