All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 6800 SUNSET WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
6800 SUNSET WAY
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:43 AM

6800 SUNSET WAY

6800 Sunset Way · (727) 595-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6800 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
shuffle board
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available. Daily and Weekly rates available. Guests pay 13% Sales & Tourist tax. $59 booking fee. $165 Cleaning fee. Gulf Winds Condos is a beautiful property located steps from the Beach. Relax in the heated pool, shuffleboard, laundry facility, grilling area and complimentary WIFI. Step across the street to the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, Paradise Grille, Beach Volleyball and Breathtaking sunsets. Walk to multiple shops, Beach Restaurants, Bars, live music and Corey Ave. Sunday Markets.. 1 Queen and 2 Twin beds, perfect for a small family or couple looking for a vacation getaway. Kitchen is equipped for full meal preparation. Everything you need for a comfortable stay for a lovely beach vacation is provided. Turnkey vacation rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 SUNSET WAY have any available units?
6800 SUNSET WAY has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6800 SUNSET WAY have?
Some of 6800 SUNSET WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 SUNSET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6800 SUNSET WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 SUNSET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6800 SUNSET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 6800 SUNSET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6800 SUNSET WAY does offer parking.
Does 6800 SUNSET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 SUNSET WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 SUNSET WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6800 SUNSET WAY has a pool.
Does 6800 SUNSET WAY have accessible units?
No, 6800 SUNSET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 SUNSET WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 SUNSET WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6800 SUNSET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6800 SUNSET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6800 SUNSET WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity