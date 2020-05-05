6800 SUNSET WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking pool shuffle board volleyball court

SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available. Daily and Weekly rates available. Guests pay 13% Sales & Tourist tax. $59 booking fee. $165 Cleaning fee. Gulf Winds Condos is a beautiful property located steps from the Beach. Relax in the heated pool, shuffleboard, laundry facility, grilling area and complimentary WIFI. Step across the street to the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, Paradise Grille, Beach Volleyball and Breathtaking sunsets. Walk to multiple shops, Beach Restaurants, Bars, live music and Corey Ave. Sunday Markets.. 1 Queen and 2 Twin beds, perfect for a small family or couple looking for a vacation getaway. Kitchen is equipped for full meal preparation. Everything you need for a comfortable stay for a lovely beach vacation is provided. Turnkey vacation rental.