All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 680 71ST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
680 71ST AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

680 71ST AVENUE

680 71st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

680 71st Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

on-site laundry
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2nd-floor corner unit 2 bedroom / 1 bath condo in St Pete Beach. Fully furnished condo just bring your toothbrush. Laundry facility on site. Across the street is the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy the many amenities in the area: grocery stores nearby, restaurants, banks, beaches, & more. Hurry before it's gone!!!

Rental Policy - 600+ Credit Score, No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent, Call for our Felony Restrictions. $50 Non-Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. All info will be verified. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 71ST AVENUE have any available units?
680 71ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 680 71ST AVENUE have?
Some of 680 71ST AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 71ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
680 71ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 71ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 680 71ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 680 71ST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 680 71ST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 680 71ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 71ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 71ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 680 71ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 680 71ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 680 71ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 680 71ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 71ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 71ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 71ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa