680 71ST AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry furnished range refrigerator

2nd-floor corner unit 2 bedroom / 1 bath condo in St Pete Beach. Fully furnished condo just bring your toothbrush. Laundry facility on site. Across the street is the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy the many amenities in the area: grocery stores nearby, restaurants, banks, beaches, & more. Hurry before it's gone!!!



Rental Policy - 600+ Credit Score, No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent, Call for our Felony Restrictions. $50 Non-Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. All info will be verified. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.