Amenities

dishwasher all utils included parking fireplace microwave internet access

SEASONAL/MONTHLY RENTAL - Available MAY 2020. Vacation in the cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Beach Cottage in St. Pete Beach. Located on the beach side of Gulf Blvd., and just close enough to the beach scene, shops and restaurants. All utilities included except wifi. 2 Parking Spots. SEASONAL RENT $3200 a month, plus taxes and fees. Sorry, No Pets, No Smoking.