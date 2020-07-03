All apartments in St. Pete Beach
6061 2ND STREET E

6061 2nd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

6061 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Furnished Ground Floor unit with parking outside your door at the end of 6oth av. Extra separate Florida room is included with a Wall of windows. Facing North it is a sunny room yet with no glare providing all daylight. Lovely tilled sunroom this unit with a garden view, however, the building its self is on the water, just a few steps to the dock and few minutes to the beach sands. Sylvette is central to everything and has 2 Pools and lots of green space and patio decks, a long, waterfront seawall and a dock to fish and picnic. Boat slips leased for 3months at a time first come first serve. There are 3 different BBQ areas. A great Laundry culture with lots of laundry with outdoor sitting areas. The bicycle room is in this building too. A Perfect quiet location next to Bahia Shores residential homes, yet steps to the commercial hotel hub best and the best beach dining and restaurants on popular St Pete beach where you will be eligible for a City Beach Ball sticker for Beach Parking in Upham and Pass-a-grille. Rent your turn-key beach landing place today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6061 2ND STREET E have any available units?
6061 2ND STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6061 2ND STREET E have?
Some of 6061 2ND STREET E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6061 2ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
6061 2ND STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6061 2ND STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 6061 2ND STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 6061 2ND STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 6061 2ND STREET E offers parking.
Does 6061 2ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6061 2ND STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6061 2ND STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 6061 2ND STREET E has a pool.
Does 6061 2ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 6061 2ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 6061 2ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6061 2ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6061 2ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6061 2ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
