6061 2ND STREET E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool bike storage bbq/grill

Furnished Ground Floor unit with parking outside your door at the end of 6oth av. Extra separate Florida room is included with a Wall of windows. Facing North it is a sunny room yet with no glare providing all daylight. Lovely tilled sunroom this unit with a garden view, however, the building its self is on the water, just a few steps to the dock and few minutes to the beach sands. Sylvette is central to everything and has 2 Pools and lots of green space and patio decks, a long, waterfront seawall and a dock to fish and picnic. Boat slips leased for 3months at a time first come first serve. There are 3 different BBQ areas. A great Laundry culture with lots of laundry with outdoor sitting areas. The bicycle room is in this building too. A Perfect quiet location next to Bahia Shores residential homes, yet steps to the commercial hotel hub best and the best beach dining and restaurants on popular St Pete beach where you will be eligible for a City Beach Ball sticker for Beach Parking in Upham and Pass-a-grille. Rent your turn-key beach landing place today!