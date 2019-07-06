All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 5555 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
5555 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:56 AM

5555 GULF BOULEVARD

5555 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5555 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Its time to move to St Pete Beach - this is a great place to vacation and live from now until September 30, 2019 (minimum is 3 months) while you are on temporary assignment, renovating your home, or to have a home base while you find the perfect place to purchase! Stunning St. Pete Beach Retreat. This spacious 2 bedroom unit has been completely reenvisioned from floor to ceiling. Leave the stress behind as the sugar sand, blue skies, and crystal waves of St. Pete Beach are just yards from your front door. Beautiful paved flat-terrain biking trails are a short distance from this waterfront community. Spend mornings on the private community dock watching dolphins feed as the sun rises above beautiful Boca Ciega Bay and summer evenings cooling down under the pink beach skies in one of two community pools. Mere minutes to world-renowned Downtown St. Petersburg, your just a short ride to busy but casual night life. Take advantage of incredible access to the interstate, or simply enjoy the local amenities of island life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
5555 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5555 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5555 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5555 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5555 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 5555 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5555 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5555 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5555 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5555 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5555 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5555 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5555 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5555 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5555 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL
Siesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg