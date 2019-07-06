5555 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Its time to move to St Pete Beach - this is a great place to vacation and live from now until September 30, 2019 (minimum is 3 months) while you are on temporary assignment, renovating your home, or to have a home base while you find the perfect place to purchase! Stunning St. Pete Beach Retreat. This spacious 2 bedroom unit has been completely reenvisioned from floor to ceiling. Leave the stress behind as the sugar sand, blue skies, and crystal waves of St. Pete Beach are just yards from your front door. Beautiful paved flat-terrain biking trails are a short distance from this waterfront community. Spend mornings on the private community dock watching dolphins feed as the sun rises above beautiful Boca Ciega Bay and summer evenings cooling down under the pink beach skies in one of two community pools. Mere minutes to world-renowned Downtown St. Petersburg, your just a short ride to busy but casual night life. Take advantage of incredible access to the interstate, or simply enjoy the local amenities of island life.