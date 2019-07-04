All apartments in St. Pete Beach
5408 LEILANI DRIVE

5408 Leilani Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Leilani Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Brightwater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
RARE…Long term Lease Opportunity! Architectural designed and luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath home with over 3,000 sq. ft. arranged in a split floor plan. 1/3 acre with over 120’ of water frontage that offer sweeping southern water views from every room of this elegant coastal home. Porcelain tile throughout, architectural designed floating stairs, chef’s kitchen with Mirlais cabinetry, high-end appliances, granite counters and angled floor to ceiling window walls with custom Hunter-Douglas shades. Outside provides for the best Florida lifestyle few ever get the opportunity to experience. Large paver area with fire pit, over-sized custom pool with fiber optic lighting, lounging decks and sun bathing areas. Spacious boat dock with 20,000 lb. remote powered lift, Angler station and waterside lounging area. Offered as an annual lease at $6500 Monthly with Lawn, Pool & Pest service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 LEILANI DRIVE have any available units?
5408 LEILANI DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5408 LEILANI DRIVE have?
Some of 5408 LEILANI DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 LEILANI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5408 LEILANI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 LEILANI DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5408 LEILANI DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 5408 LEILANI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5408 LEILANI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5408 LEILANI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 LEILANI DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 LEILANI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5408 LEILANI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5408 LEILANI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5408 LEILANI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 LEILANI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 LEILANI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 LEILANI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 LEILANI DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
