5408 LEILANI DRIVE

RARE…Long term Lease Opportunity! Architectural designed and luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath home with over 3,000 sq. ft. arranged in a split floor plan. 1/3 acre with over 120’ of water frontage that offer sweeping southern water views from every room of this elegant coastal home. Porcelain tile throughout, architectural designed floating stairs, chef’s kitchen with Mirlais cabinetry, high-end appliances, granite counters and angled floor to ceiling window walls with custom Hunter-Douglas shades. Outside provides for the best Florida lifestyle few ever get the opportunity to experience. Large paver area with fire pit, over-sized custom pool with fiber optic lighting, lounging decks and sun bathing areas. Spacious boat dock with 20,000 lb. remote powered lift, Angler station and waterside lounging area. Offered as an annual lease at $6500 Monthly with Lawn, Pool & Pest service included.