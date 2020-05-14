All apartments in St. Pete Beach
521 79TH AVENUE
521 79TH AVENUE

521 79th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

521 79th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
NEW PRICE - Fabulous mid-century beach house. Centrally located in a quiet neighborhood just off Blinds Pass. Stroll one block to the bay to enjoy sunsets over the Gulf. Terrific updated kitchen is central to the home between the Living Room and Dining Room. The Living Room glows with original hardwood floors and ample light. The Dining Room could serve as a Den, Office, Media Room…whatever works for you. The stylish bath is nestled between both bedrooms. The fenced yard with patio provides outdoor privacy, and the laundry and second bath in the garage suit an active outdoor Florida lifestyle. Will consider 6 mo lease at adjusted price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 79TH AVENUE have any available units?
521 79TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 521 79TH AVENUE have?
Some of 521 79TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 79TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
521 79TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 79TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 521 79TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 521 79TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 521 79TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 521 79TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 79TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 79TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 521 79TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 521 79TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 521 79TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 79TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 79TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 79TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 79TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

