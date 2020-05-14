521 79TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

NEW PRICE - Fabulous mid-century beach house. Centrally located in a quiet neighborhood just off Blinds Pass. Stroll one block to the bay to enjoy sunsets over the Gulf. Terrific updated kitchen is central to the home between the Living Room and Dining Room. The Living Room glows with original hardwood floors and ample light. The Dining Room could serve as a Den, Office, Media Room…whatever works for you. The stylish bath is nestled between both bedrooms. The fenced yard with patio provides outdoor privacy, and the laundry and second bath in the garage suit an active outdoor Florida lifestyle. Will consider 6 mo lease at adjusted price.