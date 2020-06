Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this spacious 3700 sf waterfront pool home conveniently located on 55th ave in st pete beach. The house has 4 over sized bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. There is an in ground pool and fishing pier. 2 car garage, large balconies. Wood and tile floors. Volume ceilings, Granite counters. Fabulous views! Annual unfurnished.