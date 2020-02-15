435 81ST AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Amazing ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED rental opportunity for a 4 bedroom pool home in St. Pete Beach! Split floorplan, the largest bedroom with private en-suite bath has even a separate entrance! Perfect for multi-generation living, a peaceful home office, or a very private master bedroom. Enjoy your screened in pool area with a covered patio and privacy fence in the backyard or the small covered front patio - super versatile home, offering Florida living at its best! For your convenience, there is a large laundry room, plenty of storage space, and pool and lawn care is included in the rent. Small pet up to 15 lbs welcome, sorry, no exceptions. Owner in process of updating interior paint to grey, most pictures don't show current paint color, come and see it today!