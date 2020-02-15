All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 435 81ST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
435 81ST AVENUE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:20 AM

435 81ST AVENUE

435 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

435 81st Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Amazing ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED rental opportunity for a 4 bedroom pool home in St. Pete Beach! Split floorplan, the largest bedroom with private en-suite bath has even a separate entrance! Perfect for multi-generation living, a peaceful home office, or a very private master bedroom. Enjoy your screened in pool area with a covered patio and privacy fence in the backyard or the small covered front patio - super versatile home, offering Florida living at its best! For your convenience, there is a large laundry room, plenty of storage space, and pool and lawn care is included in the rent. Small pet up to 15 lbs welcome, sorry, no exceptions. Owner in process of updating interior paint to grey, most pictures don't show current paint color, come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 81ST AVENUE have any available units?
435 81ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 435 81ST AVENUE have?
Some of 435 81ST AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 81ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
435 81ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 81ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 81ST AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 435 81ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 435 81ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 435 81ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 81ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 81ST AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 435 81ST AVENUE has a pool.
Does 435 81ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 435 81ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 435 81ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 81ST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 81ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 81ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL
Siesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg