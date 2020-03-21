All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:57 PM

434 80TH AVENUE

434 80th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

434 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Owner is going away for the winter season! Now it's your turn to see how the locals live. Enjoy this 1 story home with a full washer & dryer, driveway parking, nice sized yard and updated kitchen. Best part... you can bring your dog! (Pet fee & pet deposit required. Call us for details.) Walk to some of St Pete Beach's best restaurants & bars. Get out of the cold and into beach living. This home is available for the full winter season Dec 1, 2019 - April 30, 2019. 30 day minimum required. $3900 plus tax & fees, call Agent Roger for more information.
This lovely home offers: 1 King bed in master, 1 Queen in the second bedroom, 1 sleeper sofa in the front sun room. Nice sized closets.
Full size washer and dryer. 1 full bathroom in middle of home with walk in shower & dual sinks, 1/2 bath in the kitchen and a stand up shower in the rec room/laundry room. Water softener. Cable, wi-fi and smart tv included. Bring your Netflix account info to binge on your favorite shows. Fenced in yard - great for a pet! Air conditioned sun room in the front of the house, and 2 screened-in patios behind house to enjoy the Florida winters. Lawn Care is included and sprinkler system to keep yard looking fantastic.
Monthly electric bill & water bill to be paid by tenant/renter for stays over 30 days. Room sizes approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 550
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 80TH AVENUE have any available units?
434 80TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 434 80TH AVENUE have?
Some of 434 80TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 80TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
434 80TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 80TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 80TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 434 80TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 434 80TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 434 80TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 80TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 80TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 434 80TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 434 80TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 434 80TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 434 80TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 80TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 80TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 80TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
