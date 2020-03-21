434 80TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Owner is going away for the winter season! Now it's your turn to see how the locals live. Enjoy this 1 story home with a full washer & dryer, driveway parking, nice sized yard and updated kitchen. Best part... you can bring your dog! (Pet fee & pet deposit required. Call us for details.) Walk to some of St Pete Beach's best restaurants & bars. Get out of the cold and into beach living. This home is available for the full winter season Dec 1, 2019 - April 30, 2019. 30 day minimum required. $3900 plus tax & fees, call Agent Roger for more information.

This lovely home offers: 1 King bed in master, 1 Queen in the second bedroom, 1 sleeper sofa in the front sun room. Nice sized closets.

Full size washer and dryer. 1 full bathroom in middle of home with walk in shower & dual sinks, 1/2 bath in the kitchen and a stand up shower in the rec room/laundry room. Water softener. Cable, wi-fi and smart tv included. Bring your Netflix account info to binge on your favorite shows. Fenced in yard - great for a pet! Air conditioned sun room in the front of the house, and 2 screened-in patios behind house to enjoy the Florida winters. Lawn Care is included and sprinkler system to keep yard looking fantastic.

Monthly electric bill & water bill to be paid by tenant/renter for stays over 30 days. Room sizes approximate.