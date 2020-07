Amenities

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Executive Waterfront pool home directly on the intercoastal waterway. Double lot with dock and lift, no bridge restrictions. 3 over sized Large bedrooms, cedar closets and 4 full baths. Completely remodeled. Hard wood floors, new plank tile, granite counters, media room, formal dining room, open living room. Brand new designer master bath. Views of the Don Cesar and fabulous sunsets. Move in ready April 1, 2020 till Dec 1 2020