Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool pool table bike storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool pool table bike storage

Please Note: LEASED Dec. 2019 thru March 2020. (3-month minimum stay required.) FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 6th floor CONDO DIRECTLY ON THE GULF OF MEXICO! Uninterrupted VIEWS OF THE BEACH & AWESOME SUNSETS. Gulf-Side Heated Pool, Billiards Room, Bike Storage. Washer and Dryer facility directly across the hall. MINUTES FROM 1-275. Easy access to restaurants & beach pubs, banks and grocery stores! Check on other availability and pricing.