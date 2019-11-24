3813 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy living the beach lifestyle in this spacious unit!! This unfurnished & annual rental makes you feel like you are on vacation all year around. You even have a partial beach view from your front entrance balcony. You are directly across the street from the beach! Views from your living room & bedroom overlook the pool and intracoastal waterway. This unit features a full kitchen, ceramic tile throughout, ceiling fans, a storage unit, & is freshly painted. Water, Sewer, & Trash is included in the rent for 1 person ($50 extra a month for an additional tenant.). Community features include a pool, fitness, bbq area, onsite laundry room & a dock for fishing! Garage & Carport available for additional fee or park for free in the back parking lot. This property is only 7-8 minutes to the interstate 275! Tons of restaurants, shopping, & entertainment very close by! Building allows pets! Call today this unit won't be on the market for long!