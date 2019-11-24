All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 3813 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
3813 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM

3813 GULF BOULEVARD

3813 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3813 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Belle Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy living the beach lifestyle in this spacious unit!! This unfurnished & annual rental makes you feel like you are on vacation all year around. You even have a partial beach view from your front entrance balcony. You are directly across the street from the beach! Views from your living room & bedroom overlook the pool and intracoastal waterway. This unit features a full kitchen, ceramic tile throughout, ceiling fans, a storage unit, & is freshly painted. Water, Sewer, & Trash is included in the rent for 1 person ($50 extra a month for an additional tenant.). Community features include a pool, fitness, bbq area, onsite laundry room & a dock for fishing! Garage & Carport available for additional fee or park for free in the back parking lot. This property is only 7-8 minutes to the interstate 275! Tons of restaurants, shopping, & entertainment very close by! Building allows pets! Call today this unit won't be on the market for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
3813 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3813 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3813 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3813 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 3813 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3813 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3813 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3813 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3813 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3813 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa