Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage internet access

This waterfront house is all about the neighborhood! Located in Belle Vista, 3/2 home with dock on large private double lot. Beautifully landscaped. Million dollar neighborhood, Unique older home. Fully furnished, well equipped. One car garage plus large carport, ample parking, high ceilings, dutch doors leads out to the huge waterfront screened Lanai, nice size private dock (no lift) new tvs, new king size bed. Close to the beach,shopping and dining, short term or longer term.