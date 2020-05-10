320 83RD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking garage

Totally Remodeled two bedroom one bath home in St Pete Beach. This charming home has a spacious fenced lot with flowering trees, mature palms, fire pit and patio area. All new hi-energy efficient AC /heating system, new electrical wiring throughout, newer roof, lament flooring throughout, complete custom kitchen with all new appliances, side by side freezer fridge and tons of cabinets and counter space. A Large storage room in back that’s like having a garage for all your extra things. This home is located in the Gulf Beaches School district and only two houses from the intra-coastal water way with a quaint park and sitting area for relaxation. Great Neighborhood, close to shopping, beaches, public transportation and the St Pete Recreational center with swimming, exercise areas, concerts in the park and classes and programs for all ages. Long term lease with yard & ground service included. Offered unfurnished at $1650 month available 5-15-20 Showings available after 5-1-20 by Appointment.