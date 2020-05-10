All apartments in St. Pete Beach
320 83RD AVENUE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

320 83RD AVENUE

320 83rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 83rd Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
Totally Remodeled two bedroom one bath home in St Pete Beach. This charming home has a spacious fenced lot with flowering trees, mature palms, fire pit and patio area. All new hi-energy efficient AC /heating system, new electrical wiring throughout, newer roof, lament flooring throughout, complete custom kitchen with all new appliances, side by side freezer fridge and tons of cabinets and counter space. A Large storage room in back that’s like having a garage for all your extra things. This home is located in the Gulf Beaches School district and only two houses from the intra-coastal water way with a quaint park and sitting area for relaxation. Great Neighborhood, close to shopping, beaches, public transportation and the St Pete Recreational center with swimming, exercise areas, concerts in the park and classes and programs for all ages. Long term lease with yard & ground service included. Offered unfurnished at $1650 month available 5-15-20 Showings available after 5-1-20 by Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 83RD AVENUE have any available units?
320 83RD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 320 83RD AVENUE have?
Some of 320 83RD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 83RD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
320 83RD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 83RD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 320 83RD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 320 83RD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 320 83RD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 320 83RD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 83RD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 83RD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 320 83RD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 320 83RD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 320 83RD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 83RD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 83RD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 83RD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 83RD AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
