Amenities

carport walk in closets pool ceiling fan elevator game room

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport elevator game room parking pool internet access

Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway.

Move in ready. 90 day minimum. Sorry no pets allowed per the association. Quick walk to the beach, shopping and fine dining. No carpet all new laminate flooring.