2893 W. Vina Del Mar Blvd
2893 W. Vina Del Mar Blvd

2893 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2893 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Vina Del Mar Island

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
basketball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
vd/app Location! A Vina Del Mar Beauty, The 2 bedrooms are separated by the bathroom with new fixtures. Neutral paint colors and polished terrazzo flooring through out. Cute kitchen with all appliances. Second bath is in the garage along with a spacious Laundry Room. A large private back yard for your outdoor entraining and enjoyment. Across the road is the Vina Del Mar Park which includes tennis and basketball and 8 blocks to the famous Pass A Grille Beach, Intercostal waterways and fun restaurants! Small dog considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

