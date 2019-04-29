2893 W. Vina Del Mar Blvd

Amenities

vd/app Location! A Vina Del Mar Beauty, The 2 bedrooms are separated by the bathroom with new fixtures. Neutral paint colors and polished terrazzo flooring through out. Cute kitchen with all appliances. Second bath is in the garage along with a spacious Laundry Room. A large private back yard for your outdoor entraining and enjoyment. Across the road is the Vina Del Mar Park which includes tennis and basketball and 8 blocks to the famous Pass A Grille Beach, Intercostal waterways and fun restaurants! Small dog considered.