All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY

2805 Pass a Grille Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2805 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
ANNUAL RENTAL. Fabulous waterfront view in Pass-A-Grille. Walk to beach! This fully furnished 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment is located on the intracoastal waterway with the beautiful sandy gulf beach only a short stroll from your front door. This 2nd floor unit features it's own private entrance and a spacious open floor plan with stunning sunrise and water views. The sliding door off the dining room opens to a private balcony with outdoor seating. This charming unit includes laundry and off-street parking. Credit & background check required. First, last, and security deposit required. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY have any available units?
2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY have?
Some of 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY offers parking.
Does 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY have a pool?
No, 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa