2805 PASS A GRILLE WAY

ANNUAL RENTAL. Fabulous waterfront view in Pass-A-Grille. Walk to beach! This fully furnished 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment is located on the intracoastal waterway with the beautiful sandy gulf beach only a short stroll from your front door. This 2nd floor unit features it's own private entrance and a spacious open floor plan with stunning sunrise and water views. The sliding door off the dining room opens to a private balcony with outdoor seating. This charming unit includes laundry and off-street parking. Credit & background check required. First, last, and security deposit required. Sorry, no pets.