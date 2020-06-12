255 46TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Not Available June, July, August 2020. VACATION RENTAL!! Sleeps 16. Stunning home on the Sand! The ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. This waterfront estate of over 4,000 sq. ft is the perfect modern coastal luxury design. The deep lot has its own private sandy beach, pool, spa and dock. Home is located walking distance to grocery stores, St Pete Beach, restaurants and entertainment. Most rooms have amazing open water views. A luxurious great room provides the ultimate open living & entertaining space with a dining room, living room, family room & kitchen combination featuring tile & hardwood floors, large fireplace & 3 sets of French doors opening to the covered lanai & open water views beyond. The family chef will enjoy the stainless appliances in an expansive kitchen with gorgeous granite & seating for 8+. The master suite upstairs offers views and French doors out to a covered balcony, travertine-clad bathroom with jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in shower & large walk-in closet. 4 spacious guest bedrooms & bathrooms are perfect for family & guests. A media/game room acts as a lower floor family gathering room. Lower level also features a full kitchen. The backyard oasis features a large covered lanai & beautiful heated pool & spa with plenty of decking. 3-car garage, laundry room round off the features of this incredible vacation home. Fully Furnished & Included Cable, WiFi, Electric, Water, Trash, Pool Maintenance, Lawn Maintenance, & Pest Control.