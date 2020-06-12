All apartments in St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach, FL
255 46TH AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020

255 46TH AVENUE

255 46th Avenue · (727) 295-7776
Location

255 46th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4167 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Not Available June, July, August 2020. VACATION RENTAL!! Sleeps 16. Stunning home on the Sand! The ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. This waterfront estate of over 4,000 sq. ft is the perfect modern coastal luxury design. The deep lot has its own private sandy beach, pool, spa and dock. Home is located walking distance to grocery stores, St Pete Beach, restaurants and entertainment. Most rooms have amazing open water views. A luxurious great room provides the ultimate open living & entertaining space with a dining room, living room, family room & kitchen combination featuring tile & hardwood floors, large fireplace & 3 sets of French doors opening to the covered lanai & open water views beyond. The family chef will enjoy the stainless appliances in an expansive kitchen with gorgeous granite & seating for 8+. The master suite upstairs offers views and French doors out to a covered balcony, travertine-clad bathroom with jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in shower & large walk-in closet. 4 spacious guest bedrooms & bathrooms are perfect for family & guests. A media/game room acts as a lower floor family gathering room. Lower level also features a full kitchen. The backyard oasis features a large covered lanai & beautiful heated pool & spa with plenty of decking. 3-car garage, laundry room round off the features of this incredible vacation home. Fully Furnished & Included Cable, WiFi, Electric, Water, Trash, Pool Maintenance, Lawn Maintenance, & Pest Control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 46TH AVENUE have any available units?
255 46TH AVENUE has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 46TH AVENUE have?
Some of 255 46TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 46TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
255 46TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 46TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 255 46TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 255 46TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 255 46TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 255 46TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 46TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 46TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 255 46TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 255 46TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 255 46TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 255 46TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 46TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 46TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 46TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
