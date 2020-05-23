All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:07 AM

2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

2510 East Vina Del Mar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2510 East Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Vina Del Mar Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
3 bedroom/2 bathroom tropical beach oasis in highly desirable Vina Del Mar/Pass-a-Grille Beach area. Large private pool, newly remodeled 32 ft long patio/outdoor living area, and gas BBQ. Walking distance to quaint Pass-a-Grille Beach.
New kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hall bath and exterior doors. New central air. High speed wireless internet and flat screen cable TV in all 3 bedrooms, family room, kitchen, and outdoor patio. New fence. Walking distance to the white sand beaches of Pass-a-Grille Beach/Gulf of Mexico, restaurants, bars, local market, convenience store, and Vina Del Mar Park (where you have access to tennis/basketball courts/playground).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa