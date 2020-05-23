2510 E VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

3 bedroom/2 bathroom tropical beach oasis in highly desirable Vina Del Mar/Pass-a-Grille Beach area. Large private pool, newly remodeled 32 ft long patio/outdoor living area, and gas BBQ. Walking distance to quaint Pass-a-Grille Beach.

New kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hall bath and exterior doors. New central air. High speed wireless internet and flat screen cable TV in all 3 bedrooms, family room, kitchen, and outdoor patio. New fence. Walking distance to the white sand beaches of Pass-a-Grille Beach/Gulf of Mexico, restaurants, bars, local market, convenience store, and Vina Del Mar Park (where you have access to tennis/basketball courts/playground).