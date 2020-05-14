175 55TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Turn-Key Offseason Amazing Brightwater Beach Condo it steps from the hotels and is in Brightwater Beach Estates of All Residential Waterfront Homes. If you can't decide where you want to live rent here and explore the area and the market more before you buy? Move-in here to experience Island Living for 7months min, it is available till the end of 2020 only, ok? You will not be disappointed with this ground floor 2 bedroom split plan condo with no carpets and screened patio plus. Sorry, no pets. $1600 includes $100 Electric any overage is paid from utility deposit for your turn-key convenience