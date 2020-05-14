All apartments in St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach, FL
175 55TH AVENUE
175 55TH AVENUE

175 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

175 55th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Brightwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Turn-Key Offseason Amazing Brightwater Beach Condo it steps from the hotels and is in Brightwater Beach Estates of All Residential Waterfront Homes. If you can't decide where you want to live rent here and explore the area and the market more before you buy? Move-in here to experience Island Living for 7months min, it is available till the end of 2020 only, ok? You will not be disappointed with this ground floor 2 bedroom split plan condo with no carpets and screened patio plus. Sorry, no pets. $1600 includes $100 Electric any overage is paid from utility deposit for your turn-key convenience

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 55TH AVENUE have any available units?
175 55TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 175 55TH AVENUE have?
Some of 175 55TH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 55TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
175 55TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 55TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 175 55TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 175 55TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 175 55TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 175 55TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 55TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 55TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 175 55TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 175 55TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 175 55TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 175 55TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 55TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 55TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 55TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
