Location, location, location! Here's your chance to move to the heart of St Pete Beach on September 1, 2020. Right across Gulf Blvd from Toasted Monkey, Jimmy B's and Rum Fish which means you're surrounded by good food and live entertainment. With terrazzo floors throughout, a walk-in closet, access to two swimming pools (one heated), bay access via a community pier and laundry onsite what else could you need? Water, sewer, trash and basic cable included. Sorry no pets.