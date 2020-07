Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Located conveniently near that outlet malls and I-95. This charming home is an easy drive to the downtown historical area of St. Augustine and 15 minutes to St. Augustine Beach. Nestled in the community of Heritage Park, the house offers four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. With an open floor plan, it is a home for families or singles to enjoy. A two car garage allows ample parking. Included is an inside laundry with washer/dryer hook-ups. Call today!