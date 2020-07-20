All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 73 STROBE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
73 STROBE CT
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

73 STROBE CT

73 Strobe Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

73 Strobe Ct, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
Move In Ready! Highly sought after floor plan Available in one of Saint John's County's Newest & Most Desirable Neighborhoods. Located in the best school district, St. Johns offers A+ schools for all grades. For your privacy and comfort this Coastal Style Lake front home sits on a cul-de-sac.It features 4/3.5 with a beautiful front porch, large gourmet light kitchen, great cooktop & farmhouse sink. Elegant 8' tall sliding glass doors, & tile flooring throughout the main areas. Great house to entertain with many amenities included. Olympic pool, sand beach, fire pit, boardwalk, private meeting room. Lake house Amenities and Fitness Center. Come see the difference for yourself & experience Resort Style living at it best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 STROBE CT have any available units?
73 STROBE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 73 STROBE CT have?
Some of 73 STROBE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 STROBE CT currently offering any rent specials?
73 STROBE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 STROBE CT pet-friendly?
No, 73 STROBE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 73 STROBE CT offer parking?
Yes, 73 STROBE CT offers parking.
Does 73 STROBE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 STROBE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 STROBE CT have a pool?
Yes, 73 STROBE CT has a pool.
Does 73 STROBE CT have accessible units?
No, 73 STROBE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 73 STROBE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 STROBE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 STROBE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 STROBE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach