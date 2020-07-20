73 STROBE CT

Amenities

Move In Ready! Highly sought after floor plan Available in one of Saint John's County's Newest & Most Desirable Neighborhoods. Located in the best school district, St. Johns offers A+ schools for all grades. For your privacy and comfort this Coastal Style Lake front home sits on a cul-de-sac.It features 4/3.5 with a beautiful front porch, large gourmet light kitchen, great cooktop & farmhouse sink. Elegant 8' tall sliding glass doors, & tile flooring throughout the main areas. Great house to entertain with many amenities included. Olympic pool, sand beach, fire pit, boardwalk, private meeting room. Lake house Amenities and Fitness Center. Come see the difference for yourself & experience Resort Style living at it best!