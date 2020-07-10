622 Cabernet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home To This 2 Bedroom,1.5 Bathroom Town-home In Tuscany Village. This Town-home Comes With An Attached One Car Garage And A Private Patio. The Kitchen Is Spacious And Opened To Living Area With A Breakfast Bar And Pantry. Half Bath On Main Floor. Upstairs,You'll Find A Large Master,2nd Bedroom & One Full Bathroom + A Laundry Room. Front Load W/D Included. Relax In The Community Pool. Close To I-95,Grocery,Shopping And Dining. A Quick Drive To Jacksonville Or Historic Downtown!,One Year Lease. Pets Considered. Tenants Under 25 Considered With Co-signer. Background Check,Credit Check,Employment/Income Verification. First Month’s Rent And Security Deposit.