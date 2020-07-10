All apartments in St. Johns County
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
622 Cabernet Place
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

622 Cabernet Place

622 Cabernet Place · No Longer Available
Location

622 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home To This 2 Bedroom,1.5 Bathroom Town-home In Tuscany Village. This Town-home Comes With An Attached One Car Garage And A Private Patio. The Kitchen Is Spacious And Opened To Living Area With A Breakfast Bar And Pantry. Half Bath On Main Floor. Upstairs,You'll Find A Large Master,2nd Bedroom & One Full Bathroom + A Laundry Room. Front Load W/D Included. Relax In The Community Pool. Close To I-95,Grocery,Shopping And Dining. A Quick Drive To Jacksonville Or Historic Downtown!,One Year Lease. Pets Considered. Tenants Under 25 Considered With Co-signer. Background Check,Credit Check,Employment/Income Verification. First Month’s Rent And Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Cabernet Place have any available units?
622 Cabernet Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 622 Cabernet Place have?
Some of 622 Cabernet Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Cabernet Place currently offering any rent specials?
622 Cabernet Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Cabernet Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Cabernet Place is pet friendly.
Does 622 Cabernet Place offer parking?
Yes, 622 Cabernet Place offers parking.
Does 622 Cabernet Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 Cabernet Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Cabernet Place have a pool?
Yes, 622 Cabernet Place has a pool.
Does 622 Cabernet Place have accessible units?
No, 622 Cabernet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Cabernet Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Cabernet Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Cabernet Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Cabernet Place does not have units with air conditioning.
