487 DEER CROSSING RD
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

487 DEER CROSSING RD

487 Deer Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

487 Deer Crossing Road, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Great rental just minutes from shopping and St. Augustine Beach! Popular DR Horton Longwood plan offers open concept floorpan with California Island in kitchen. Many upgrades include 18'' tile floors in all living areas (carpet in bedrooms only), stainless farm sink in kitchen, granite counter tops, super quiet dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, and upgraded microwave and gas range. Home also has a tankless water heater, covered screened patio and fenced back yard. Neighborhood pool access allowed with signed lease. Long term rentals only, 12 month minimum. Owners prefer no pets but will consider 1 small dog. No cats or large dogs will be accepted. Beware of rental scams! This property is not listed on Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

