487 DEER CROSSING RD

Amenities

Great rental just minutes from shopping and St. Augustine Beach! Popular DR Horton Longwood plan offers open concept floorpan with California Island in kitchen. Many upgrades include 18'' tile floors in all living areas (carpet in bedrooms only), stainless farm sink in kitchen, granite counter tops, super quiet dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, and upgraded microwave and gas range. Home also has a tankless water heater, covered screened patio and fenced back yard. Neighborhood pool access allowed with signed lease. Long term rentals only, 12 month minimum. Owners prefer no pets but will consider 1 small dog. No cats or large dogs will be accepted. Beware of rental scams! This property is not listed on Craigslist.