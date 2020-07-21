354 BROOMSEDGE CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS HOME AVAILABLE NOW FOR RENT. Located in the desirable Creekside @Twin Creeks Community and just a short drive to the beach, shopping and dining. Beautiful home is on oversize lakefront lot with a lot to offer. Split floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, fenced yard, office, large kitchen island, Quartz counter tops, 42'' cabinets, pantry, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, gas dryer, gas tank less water heater, wood like tile throughout all main areas, carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans in all rooms including living and lanai, 8' doors, water softener, large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath and soaking tub. ***