All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
354 BROOMSEDGE CIR
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM

354 BROOMSEDGE CIR

354 Broomsedge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

354 Broomsedge Circle, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW SPACIOUS HOME AVAILABLE NOW FOR RENT. Located in the desirable Creekside @Twin Creeks Community and just a short drive to the beach, shopping and dining. Beautiful home is on oversize lakefront lot with a lot to offer. Split floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, fenced yard, office, large kitchen island, Quartz counter tops, 42'' cabinets, pantry, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, gas dryer, gas tank less water heater, wood like tile throughout all main areas, carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans in all rooms including living and lanai, 8' doors, water softener, large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath and soaking tub. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR have any available units?
354 BROOMSEDGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR have?
Some of 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
354 BROOMSEDGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR offers parking.
Does 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR has a pool.
Does 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 BROOMSEDGE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach