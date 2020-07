Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. New laminate floors throughout. No Carpet. Enjoy the fitness center and the three swimming pools along with 10 tennis courts and community boardwalks. NO PETS, per HOA. Water, sewer, trash included. Tenant must also make application to Avila HOA. Tenant is required to purchase renter's insurance. Check with Listing Office about specifics. Separate Avila application required to be submitted to HOA.