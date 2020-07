Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home with a large yard and many new upgrades. New roof,ac,flooring and freshly painted. This home also features a extra large 2 car garage with a new door,stone Fireplace and a great outdoor screen porch.Lawn care and pest control are included in rental price. Must see all that comes with this listing!!!