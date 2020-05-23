All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

212 Somerset Court

212 Somerset Court · No Longer Available
Location

212 Somerset Court, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoying Wide Open Views Of The Marsh And Intracoastal Waterway From Several Vantage Points,This 4br/2.5ba 2-story Home Is Tucked In The Corner Of Beachwalk At Vilano. Fresh And Clean,The Open Plan Is Sunny And Inviting With A Fireplace For Those Chilly Evenings And A Sunroom For Year-round Enjoyment. Master Is On The First Floor Along With Office/Overflow Bedroom And Half Bath. Upstairs Two Guest Rooms Share A Bath And A Loft Which Opens To A Deck With Extraordinary Views.,New Wood Flooring In Downstairs Living Areas And Bedrooms,New Carpet On Stairs And Upstairs Bedrooms. Small Private Yard Provides Ample Sunshine And Private Retreat. Eat-in Kitchen,Utility Room With Washer/Dryer And A Two-car Garage Finish Out The First Floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Somerset Court have any available units?
212 Somerset Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 212 Somerset Court have?
Some of 212 Somerset Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Somerset Court currently offering any rent specials?
212 Somerset Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Somerset Court pet-friendly?
No, 212 Somerset Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 212 Somerset Court offer parking?
Yes, 212 Somerset Court offers parking.
Does 212 Somerset Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Somerset Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Somerset Court have a pool?
No, 212 Somerset Court does not have a pool.
Does 212 Somerset Court have accessible units?
No, 212 Somerset Court does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Somerset Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Somerset Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Somerset Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Somerset Court does not have units with air conditioning.
