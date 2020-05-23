212 Somerset Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoying Wide Open Views Of The Marsh And Intracoastal Waterway From Several Vantage Points,This 4br/2.5ba 2-story Home Is Tucked In The Corner Of Beachwalk At Vilano. Fresh And Clean,The Open Plan Is Sunny And Inviting With A Fireplace For Those Chilly Evenings And A Sunroom For Year-round Enjoyment. Master Is On The First Floor Along With Office/Overflow Bedroom And Half Bath. Upstairs Two Guest Rooms Share A Bath And A Loft Which Opens To A Deck With Extraordinary Views.,New Wood Flooring In Downstairs Living Areas And Bedrooms,New Carpet On Stairs And Upstairs Bedrooms. Small Private Yard Provides Ample Sunshine And Private Retreat. Eat-in Kitchen,Utility Room With Washer/Dryer And A Two-car Garage Finish Out The First Floor.