1725 Highland View Dr Available 07/27/20 Spacious home for rent in St Johns Golf & Country Club! - **AVAILABLE JULY 27th, 2020**



Stunning 5 bedroom home for rent in St Johns Golf and Country Club! If you need space, look no further! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home boasts almost 3,500 sq. ft. of living space!! Upon entering the home you have a spacious formal living room and formal dining room. There is carpeting throughout the entire home. The living room and kitchen have tile floors. The kitchen is very spacious with tall 42" cabinets, granite countertops and black appliances. Breakfast nook in the kitchen as well. As you head upstairs you have a large loft. All 5 bedrooms and 3 full bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom is very spacious. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Washer/dryer are included. Large backyard with golf course view. Lawncare is included in the rent.



**UNABLE TO SHOW HOME UNTIL 7-15-20. PLEASE SEE LINK BELOW TO VIEW VIRTUAL WALK-THRU: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6Qc2ncXTkUY&mls=1**



Pets are welcomed with pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



