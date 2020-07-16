All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 1725 Highland View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
1725 Highland View Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1725 Highland View Dr

1725 Highland View Drive · (904) 204-1266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1725 Highland View Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1725 Highland View Dr · Avail. Jul 27

$2,700

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
online portal
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
1725 Highland View Dr Available 07/27/20 Spacious home for rent in St Johns Golf & Country Club! - **AVAILABLE JULY 27th, 2020**

Stunning 5 bedroom home for rent in St Johns Golf and Country Club! If you need space, look no further! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home boasts almost 3,500 sq. ft. of living space!! Upon entering the home you have a spacious formal living room and formal dining room. There is carpeting throughout the entire home. The living room and kitchen have tile floors. The kitchen is very spacious with tall 42" cabinets, granite countertops and black appliances. Breakfast nook in the kitchen as well. As you head upstairs you have a large loft. All 5 bedrooms and 3 full bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom is very spacious. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Washer/dryer are included. Large backyard with golf course view. Lawncare is included in the rent.

**UNABLE TO SHOW HOME UNTIL 7-15-20. PLEASE SEE LINK BELOW TO VIEW VIRTUAL WALK-THRU: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6Qc2ncXTkUY&mls=1**

Pets are welcomed with pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4963492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Highland View Dr have any available units?
1725 Highland View Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1725 Highland View Dr have?
Some of 1725 Highland View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Highland View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Highland View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Highland View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Highland View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Highland View Dr offer parking?
No, 1725 Highland View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Highland View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Highland View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Highland View Dr have a pool?
No, 1725 Highland View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Highland View Dr have accessible units?
No, 1725 Highland View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Highland View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Highland View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Highland View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Highland View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1725 Highland View Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity