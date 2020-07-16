All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

148 CRESTHAVEN PL

148 Cresthaven Place · (904) 278-7779
Location

148 Cresthaven Place, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2878 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Immaculately clean, 2 story home w/5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upstairs features master bedroom, bathroom, walk-in closet, large family room, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with double sinks. Lovely tile floors from the foyer, through-out the kitchen, breakfast nook and spacious laundry room. Back screened patio faces pond and features a decorative black metal fence. Lots of storage space through-out home. Interior is painted neutral colors. Established landscaping greets you as you enter the driveway. Durbin Crossings offers 2 pools, basketball court and fitness center. Home is within walking distance of Veterans Park & dog park. Bus service available to Patriot Oaks Academy. Home move-in ready & waiting for you & your family. Pets allowed (prior approval.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 CRESTHAVEN PL have any available units?
148 CRESTHAVEN PL has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148 CRESTHAVEN PL have?
Some of 148 CRESTHAVEN PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 CRESTHAVEN PL currently offering any rent specials?
148 CRESTHAVEN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 CRESTHAVEN PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 CRESTHAVEN PL is pet friendly.
Does 148 CRESTHAVEN PL offer parking?
No, 148 CRESTHAVEN PL does not offer parking.
Does 148 CRESTHAVEN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 CRESTHAVEN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 CRESTHAVEN PL have a pool?
Yes, 148 CRESTHAVEN PL has a pool.
Does 148 CRESTHAVEN PL have accessible units?
No, 148 CRESTHAVEN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 148 CRESTHAVEN PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 CRESTHAVEN PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 CRESTHAVEN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 CRESTHAVEN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
