148 CRESTHAVEN PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry pool

Immaculately clean, 2 story home w/5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upstairs features master bedroom, bathroom, walk-in closet, large family room, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with double sinks. Lovely tile floors from the foyer, through-out the kitchen, breakfast nook and spacious laundry room. Back screened patio faces pond and features a decorative black metal fence. Lots of storage space through-out home. Interior is painted neutral colors. Established landscaping greets you as you enter the driveway. Durbin Crossings offers 2 pools, basketball court and fitness center. Home is within walking distance of Veterans Park & dog park. Bus service available to Patriot Oaks Academy. Home move-in ready & waiting for you & your family. Pets allowed (prior approval.)