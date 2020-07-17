All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:17 AM

1137 ASHFIELD WAY

1137 Ashfield Way · (904) 591-7722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1137 Ashfield Way, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Executive Rental in sought after Durbin Crossing features open floor plan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Butler's Pantry & Solid Surface counters. Rooms are spacious and floor plan is sure to afford everyone their own space. Upgraded & expanded, the rear Lanai is screened and overlooks the park like setting against the wooded conservation area and your fenced yard (Year round yard service provided). Dual vanity sinks in both Master Bath & secondary bath as well. Large Master Shower also & upgraded fixtures included throughout. Drop zone Counter area is perfect for Groceries, etc. Large Upstairs loft is great setting for Family time. Garage also has additional storage. Water softener conveys. A Rated Schools & All Durbin Crossing Amenities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 ASHFIELD WAY have any available units?
1137 ASHFIELD WAY has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 ASHFIELD WAY have?
Some of 1137 ASHFIELD WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 ASHFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1137 ASHFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 ASHFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1137 ASHFIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 1137 ASHFIELD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1137 ASHFIELD WAY offers parking.
Does 1137 ASHFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 ASHFIELD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 ASHFIELD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1137 ASHFIELD WAY has a pool.
Does 1137 ASHFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 1137 ASHFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 ASHFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 ASHFIELD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 ASHFIELD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 ASHFIELD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1137 ASHFIELD WAY?
Add a Message
