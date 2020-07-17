1137 ASHFIELD WAY

Amenities

Executive Rental in sought after Durbin Crossing features open floor plan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Butler's Pantry & Solid Surface counters. Rooms are spacious and floor plan is sure to afford everyone their own space. Upgraded & expanded, the rear Lanai is screened and overlooks the park like setting against the wooded conservation area and your fenced yard (Year round yard service provided). Dual vanity sinks in both Master Bath & secondary bath as well. Large Master Shower also & upgraded fixtures included throughout. Drop zone Counter area is perfect for Groceries, etc. Large Upstairs loft is great setting for Family time. Garage also has additional storage. Water softener conveys. A Rated Schools & All Durbin Crossing Amenities included