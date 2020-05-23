106 SILVER CREEK PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool

**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan. Well equipped kitchen with 42 inch espresso cabinets, quartz countertops, double oven and food prep island. The downstairs has wood like tile flooring throughout. Living room/dining room combo. Half bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs you have the bedrooms and a flex room as well as 2 full bathrooms. Nice size backyard with covered patio and preserve view! Lawncare is included in the rent.Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.