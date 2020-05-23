All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 106 SILVER CREEK PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
106 SILVER CREEK PL
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:35 AM

106 SILVER CREEK PL

106 Silver Creek Place · (904) 708-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

106 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan. Well equipped kitchen with 42 inch espresso cabinets, quartz countertops, double oven and food prep island. The downstairs has wood like tile flooring throughout. Living room/dining room combo. Half bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs you have the bedrooms and a flex room as well as 2 full bathrooms. Nice size backyard with covered patio and preserve view! Lawncare is included in the rent.Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 SILVER CREEK PL have any available units?
106 SILVER CREEK PL has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 SILVER CREEK PL have?
Some of 106 SILVER CREEK PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 SILVER CREEK PL currently offering any rent specials?
106 SILVER CREEK PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 SILVER CREEK PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 SILVER CREEK PL is pet friendly.
Does 106 SILVER CREEK PL offer parking?
No, 106 SILVER CREEK PL does not offer parking.
Does 106 SILVER CREEK PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 SILVER CREEK PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 SILVER CREEK PL have a pool?
Yes, 106 SILVER CREEK PL has a pool.
Does 106 SILVER CREEK PL have accessible units?
No, 106 SILVER CREEK PL does not have accessible units.
Does 106 SILVER CREEK PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 SILVER CREEK PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 SILVER CREEK PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 SILVER CREEK PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 106 SILVER CREEK PL?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity