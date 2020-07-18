104 SWEET OAK WAY.

Amenities

This beautiful BRAND NEW home is available for rent and occupancy now, with access to A-rated schools and a top community in St. Johns County. Creekside offers wonderful on-site amenities such as a community playground, clubhouse, a tranquil community park, a sparkling community pond and a resort style pool. Call today to set up a time to see it, this one definitely won't last! $1,995/month (plus $100 for Yard Service). Security Deposit + First and Last months rent at beginning of lease. Pets limited and need to be approved. No cats.