Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

104 SWEET OAK WAY

104 Sweet Oak Way · (904) 613-7145
Location

104 Sweet Oak Way, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
This beautiful BRAND NEW home is available for rent and occupancy now, with access to A-rated schools and a top community in St. Johns County. Creekside offers wonderful on-site amenities such as a community playground, clubhouse, a tranquil community park, a sparkling community pond and a resort style pool. Call today to set up a time to see it, this one definitely won't last! $1,995/month (plus $100 for Yard Service). Security Deposit + First and Last months rent at beginning of lease. Pets limited and need to be approved. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 104 SWEET OAK WAY have any available units?
104 SWEET OAK WAY has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 SWEET OAK WAY have?
Some of 104 SWEET OAK WAY's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 SWEET OAK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
104 SWEET OAK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 SWEET OAK WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 SWEET OAK WAY is pet friendly.
Does 104 SWEET OAK WAY offer parking?
No, 104 SWEET OAK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 104 SWEET OAK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 SWEET OAK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 SWEET OAK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 104 SWEET OAK WAY has a pool.
Does 104 SWEET OAK WAY have accessible units?
No, 104 SWEET OAK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 104 SWEET OAK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 SWEET OAK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 SWEET OAK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 SWEET OAK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

