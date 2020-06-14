Apartment List
/
FL
/
oak ridge
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:43 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL with garage

Oak Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6112 Brookgreen Avenue
6112 Brookgreen Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1200 sqft
6112 Brookgreen Avenue Available 07/10/20 3/1 House w/ 1-Car Garage near Millenia Mall - Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with tile flooring throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
3714 Palm Desert Lane #5311
3714 Palm Desert Lane, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3714 Palm Desert Lane #5311 in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Florida Center North
19 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Millenia
10 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Millenia
21 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Millenia
23 Units Available
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Park Central
10 Units Available
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
5215 Millenia Boulevard
5215 Millenia Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
796 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
4206 Eastgate Dr
4206 Eastgate Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
4920 Luge Lane
4920 Luge Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
4920 Luge Lane Available 07/10/20 MOVE in JULY 2020!! Welcome home!! Nice 3 X 2.5 with tile flooring throughout first floor as well as convenient half bath!! - Rent: $1,695 Deposit: $1,695 Welcome home!! Nice 3 X 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
4813 Matteo Trail
4813 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1610 sqft
Space 3bd/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3583 CONROY ROAD
3583 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1336 sqft
Resort Style Living in Mosaic at Millennia! This 1st floor, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo comes with a washer & dryer, assigned parking spot, tile kitchen & bathroom, private rear covered patio, stone counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and in home security

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Park Central
1 Unit Available
2334 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
2334 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
Ready for Immediate Move in. 2 bedroom 2.1 bathrooms. Washer/dryer included. 2 car garage. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closets. Walk to the community pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
4955 POPLOPEN LANE
4955 Poplopen Lane, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1860 sqft
Available for rent Now! This awesome 4 bedroom townhouse is ready for a new tenant! This is a corner unit home, very spacious and private.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE
5075 Millennia Green Dr, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2470 sqft
For Lease Millenia Park area / Closed to Dr Phillis area ..Location..location..location...

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Park Central
1 Unit Available
2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
2370 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained 3/2 condo in great location. 24 hour guarded gate and another gate, resort style amenities which include boardwalks, scenic views, fitness center, squash court, full indoor basketball court, tennis court and pools.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
5029 MATTEO TRAIL
5029 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Walking distance to Millenia Mall, Costco, Target, IKEA and Great Restaurants. EASY ACCESS to I4, 408, Turnpike. JUST MINUTES TO: Downtown, Airport and Theme parks. BEAUTIFUL 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Park Central
1 Unit Available
2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12
2604 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1465 sqft
Luxury Townhome for Lease - LUXURY, Multi-Story, End unit townhouse w/ TWO-Car attached garage is in a desirable HOT spot! This sought after, 3 Bedroom, spacious floor plan is sure to get your attention, as it shows like a model.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Metro West
12 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kirkman North
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
City Guide for Oak Ridge, FL

Oak Ridge, FL is exactly 5.5 miles from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And yes, they have butterbeer.

Oak Ridge Florida is an Orlando suburb, so don't be surprised if you see Mickey Mouse or Goofy walking down the street. Thats right. Many people who live here are somehow connected to either Disney World or the Orlando tourism business. Nearly 20,000 people live in Oak Ridge, and the population is relatively diverse. Citizens in the area have modest incomes to put it mildly, so this isn't a place you're going to find grand mansions and lavish living. But heck, if you wanted that, you'd be looking in Beverly Hills, California. Right? Oak Ridge is just a quiet, sleepy Florida suburb with affordable living for families and people employed in the nearby big city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Ridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oak Ridge, FL

Oak Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oak Ridge 3 BedroomsOak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Oak Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesOak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College