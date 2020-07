Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming home is nestled in the heart of Saint Cloud. Completely renovated with wood floors throughout. Home includes large, beautiful kitchen just perfect for cooking your holiday meals. The large fenced in backyard allows lots of space for family gatherings where the kids can burn off some energy. Just a few minutes walk and you're at the beautiful Saint Cloud Lake Front. This home is a MUST SEE!! MBT Homes is a licensed brokerage.