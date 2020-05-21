There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in this 1/2 Duplex located in the heart of Saint Cloud. There is a laundry closet inside. Sitting on 1 acre, the yard is enormous. Come see it before it is gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE have any available units?
810 COLUMBIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE have?
Some of 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
810 COLUMBIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.