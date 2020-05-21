All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
810 COLUMBIA AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 COLUMBIA AVENUE

810 Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

810 Columbia Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in this 1/2 Duplex located in the heart of Saint Cloud. There is a laundry closet inside. Sitting on 1 acre, the yard is enormous. Come see it before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE have any available units?
810 COLUMBIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE have?
Some of 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
810 COLUMBIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 COLUMBIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus