510 Minnesota Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home ahs been completely renovated with new floors, fresh paint, new kitchen and bathrooms. Open floor plan with island in the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom and a lot of closet space. Home has a small deck out back with large partially fenced in back yard. Close to local shopping, dining, and tons of outdoor activity space. Beautiful Lake Toho is just minutes away with a beach and playground. To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.