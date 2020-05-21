All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

510 Minnesota Ave

510 Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 Minnesota Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home ahs been completely renovated with new floors, fresh paint, new kitchen and bathrooms. Open floor plan with island in the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom and a lot of closet space. Home has a small deck out back with large partially fenced in back yard. Close to local shopping, dining, and tons of outdoor activity space. Beautiful Lake Toho is just minutes away with a beach and playground. To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Minnesota Ave have any available units?
510 Minnesota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Minnesota Ave have?
Some of 510 Minnesota Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Minnesota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
510 Minnesota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Minnesota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Minnesota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 510 Minnesota Ave offer parking?
No, 510 Minnesota Ave does not offer parking.
Does 510 Minnesota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Minnesota Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Minnesota Ave have a pool?
No, 510 Minnesota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 510 Minnesota Ave have accessible units?
No, 510 Minnesota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Minnesota Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Minnesota Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
