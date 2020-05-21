All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 AM

4852 Grand Vista Ln.

4852 Grand Vista Lane · (407) 425-5069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4852 Grand Vista Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4852 Grand Vista Ln. · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1706 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
- This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home. Upon entry you are welcomed with the formal dining room located off the foyer with an arched access detail and tons of natural light. This space could also be used for a flex space, den or office if needed. Beyond the dining room lies the ever so spacious fully equipped kitchen and great room. Where to start...the kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, a tremendous amount of storage with so much cabinetry plus a large center island which is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen overlooks the great room which can easily accommodate a large dining room table while still having plenty of room for the family room seating and entertainment center, all of which views out onto the rear covered lanai. The master suite features his and hers closets, a huge walk in shower, garden tub and dual sinks. The secondary bedrooms and full bath are entirely separate from the master suite which offers complete privacy. Located just 15 minutes from 417 and Lake Nona/Medical City, which allows you easy access to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and everything else that Central Florida has to offer. You can have it all. Owner prefers no pets but owner may consider based on owner discretion.

(RLNE3978947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4852 Grand Vista Ln. have any available units?
4852 Grand Vista Ln. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 4852 Grand Vista Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4852 Grand Vista Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 Grand Vista Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 4852 Grand Vista Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 4852 Grand Vista Ln. offer parking?
No, 4852 Grand Vista Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 4852 Grand Vista Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4852 Grand Vista Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 Grand Vista Ln. have a pool?
No, 4852 Grand Vista Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 4852 Grand Vista Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4852 Grand Vista Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 Grand Vista Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4852 Grand Vista Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4852 Grand Vista Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4852 Grand Vista Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
