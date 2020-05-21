4852 Grand Vista Ln.

Amenities

- This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home. Upon entry you are welcomed with the formal dining room located off the foyer with an arched access detail and tons of natural light. This space could also be used for a flex space, den or office if needed. Beyond the dining room lies the ever so spacious fully equipped kitchen and great room. Where to start...the kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, a tremendous amount of storage with so much cabinetry plus a large center island which is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen overlooks the great room which can easily accommodate a large dining room table while still having plenty of room for the family room seating and entertainment center, all of which views out onto the rear covered lanai. The master suite features his and hers closets, a huge walk in shower, garden tub and dual sinks. The secondary bedrooms and full bath are entirely separate from the master suite which offers complete privacy. Located just 15 minutes from 417 and Lake Nona/Medical City, which allows you easy access to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and everything else that Central Florida has to offer. You can have it all. Owner prefers no pets but owner may consider based on owner discretion.



(RLNE3978947)