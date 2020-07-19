Amenities

Realsource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will bedeleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



2 Bedrooms 2 Bath, Drive Way, Duplex Home on 4503 Neptune Road, St. Cloud, FL 34769. Family/ Great Room open Kitchen with ceramic Tiles, Fire Place, over sized large screened in Patio. Fenced Back Yard. ( Shed is not included).



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving direction: Florida Turnpike South Towards Kissimmee/St. Cloud, Left on US 192 E., Right Onto Old Canoe, Left on Neptune Road.



No Pets Allowed



