4245 Settlers Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Large Open 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Saint Cloud. Offers dining and living room with a large kitchen in the heart of the house. Includes central air, central heat, new silent Bosch dishwasher, mix of hardwood floors , tile and carpet, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with back splash and cabinets will be painted white once home is vacant. More photos coming soon.Laundry hook up, fenced yard for a above ground pool. This home has Huge master suite on other side of the house and 2 car garage. Utilities available but not included in cost of rent, cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.



No pets allowed. No Smoking of any kind allowed in home or property. We are temporarily moving for work relocation and plan on moving back to our home in few years. Our son has severe allergies to dogs and cats and breaks out in hives and asthma attacks. This would allow us the possibility to return to our home in the future. Thank you for your understanding.



All gardens are welcomed. There is a banana tree, 2 mango trees, a passion fruit tree and Aloe Vera plant. This home has been loved on for the lasted 6 years. Tenants are encouraged to paint and make the home their own. Permanent changes must be approved by owners.



No pets allowed. No Smoking of any kind allowed in home or property. Date Available: Jun 28th 2020. $1,600/month rent. $2,200 security deposit required. All tenants above 18 are subject to credit and background check. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Application is $55 per adult non-refundable.



Home for rent by owner. We are currently occupying the home and are willing to schedule a showing. Please keep in mind that repairs updates will happen once we are moved. We are very allergy sensitive which is why we must be out of the house.