All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 4245 Settlers Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
4245 Settlers Court
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

4245 Settlers Court

4245 Settlers Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4245 Settlers Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Large Open 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Saint Cloud. Offers dining and living room with a large kitchen in the heart of the house. Includes central air, central heat, new silent Bosch dishwasher, mix of hardwood floors , tile and carpet, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with back splash and cabinets will be painted white once home is vacant. More photos coming soon.Laundry hook up, fenced yard for a above ground pool. This home has Huge master suite on other side of the house and 2 car garage. Utilities available but not included in cost of rent, cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.

No pets allowed. No Smoking of any kind allowed in home or property. We are temporarily moving for work relocation and plan on moving back to our home in few years. Our son has severe allergies to dogs and cats and breaks out in hives and asthma attacks. This would allow us the possibility to return to our home in the future. Thank you for your understanding.

All gardens are welcomed. There is a banana tree, 2 mango trees, a passion fruit tree and Aloe Vera plant. This home has been loved on for the lasted 6 years. Tenants are encouraged to paint and make the home their own. Permanent changes must be approved by owners.

No pets allowed. No Smoking of any kind allowed in home or property. Date Available: Jun 28th 2020. $1,600/month rent. $2,200 security deposit required. All tenants above 18 are subject to credit and background check. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Application is $55 per adult non-refundable.

Home for rent by owner. We are currently occupying the home and are willing to schedule a showing. Please keep in mind that repairs updates will happen once we are moved. We are very allergy sensitive which is why we must be out of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Settlers Court have any available units?
4245 Settlers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 Settlers Court have?
Some of 4245 Settlers Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 Settlers Court currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Settlers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Settlers Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 Settlers Court is pet friendly.
Does 4245 Settlers Court offer parking?
Yes, 4245 Settlers Court offers parking.
Does 4245 Settlers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 Settlers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Settlers Court have a pool?
Yes, 4245 Settlers Court has a pool.
Does 4245 Settlers Court have accessible units?
No, 4245 Settlers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Settlers Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4245 Settlers Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balcony
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus