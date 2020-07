Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave bathtub range

Located in a Canoe Creek Lakes in Saint Cloud. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, one story home with open floor plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in space. Split bedrooms. Master suite with bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower stall. Attached 2 car garage, with washer and dryer hook-up. Fence in yard will not be repaired or replaced. https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/S5031873