All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 405 Florida Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
405 Florida Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

405 Florida Ave

405 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

405 Florida Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
playground
Cozy 2/1 Located Blocks from St. Cloud Lakefront- Short Term Rental Option - Cozy, historical home located within blocks from the St. Cloud Lakefront. Two bedroom, one bath with comfortable sized living room & kitchen. Additional Florida room on the front of the house. Enjoy the private fenced in yard. Lease term may not be less than 7 months with a lease end date of 12/31/2020.Located within minutes of all the amenities of the City of St. Cloud, its beautiful quaint downtown shops and restaurants, recreational facilities, marina, playground, splash pad and exercise lakefront trail. Within minutes to Florida's Turnpike makes easy access to the many central Florida area attractions to include Lake Nona and Orlando International airport. Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee however some breed, weight and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5615602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Florida Ave have any available units?
405 Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 405 Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
405 Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Florida Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Florida Ave is pet friendly.
Does 405 Florida Ave offer parking?
No, 405 Florida Ave does not offer parking.
Does 405 Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 405 Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 405 Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 405 Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Florida Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Florida Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus