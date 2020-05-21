405 Florida Ave

Amenities

pet friendly gym playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym playground

Cozy 2/1 Located Blocks from St. Cloud Lakefront- Short Term Rental Option - Cozy, historical home located within blocks from the St. Cloud Lakefront. Two bedroom, one bath with comfortable sized living room & kitchen. Additional Florida room on the front of the house. Enjoy the private fenced in yard. Lease term may not be less than 7 months with a lease end date of 12/31/2020.Located within minutes of all the amenities of the City of St. Cloud, its beautiful quaint downtown shops and restaurants, recreational facilities, marina, playground, splash pad and exercise lakefront trail. Within minutes to Florida's Turnpike makes easy access to the many central Florida area attractions to include Lake Nona and Orlando International airport. Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee however some breed, weight and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5615602)