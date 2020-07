Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come home to this beautiful home in the Blackberry Creek subdivision. The home has been updated and feels incredibly warm and fresh and features new plank flooring which is just beautiful. It has 3 beds and 2 baths with a double car garage. Enjoy the water view from your screened porch area. It is also a split plan great for privacy. Give us a call and show this beauty. Lawn care is included, so it is an incredible price! This is in Blackberry Creek Subdivision and has been redone with a new roof, AC, and Floors. Come see this and find yourself at home.