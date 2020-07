3890 Creek Bed Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COME SEE THIS FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN QUIET BLACKBERRY CREEK IN ST CLOUD. INSIDE, THIS HOME HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, A SPLIT PLAN OPEN LAYAOUT WITH WOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING AREA, PLUSH CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND TILE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHS. KITCHEN IS UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, MICROHOOD AND FULL SIZE PANTRY. OUTSIDE, THIS PROPERTY FEATURES A 2 CAR GARAGE, IS REAR PRIVACY FENCED, AND IS BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED AND RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE. COME HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG.